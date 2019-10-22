HK an inclusive society

(To watch the video with sign language interpretation, click here.)

Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s visit to the Kowloon Masjid & Islamic Centre yesterday underlines that Hong Kong is an inclusive society.

Acting Chief Executive Matthew Cheung made the statement ahead of an Executive Council meeting today.

He asserted that the Government is not prejudiced, after one reporter drew contrast between the Government’s decision to visit the mosque one day after it was accidentally sprayed by Police, but not the MTR Yuen Long Station attack victims.

“There is no question of any discrimination at all when it comes to visiting the mosque. In fact, the whole idea is to underline Hong Kong as an inclusive society.

“We do respect particularly religious freedom in Hong Kong. This is a very important core value of Hong Kong.”

Due to the mosque incident, Mr Cheung explained the Government wanted to set the record straight.

“We do not want to send the wrong message because of that incident that we are not mindful of the importance of religious freedom, so there is a different objective here. We do not want any misunderstanding. Particularly, we have got a large ethnic minority population in Hong Kong. We are a cosmopolitan community.

“So do not overread into the whole thing. We are not discriminating against anyone. We do not want any misunderstanding to perpetuate and ferment.”

The Acting Chief Executive added that the Government is aware that residents want a harmonious community.

“Ethnic minorities are part of Hong Kong’s human landscape. They are part of us,” he added.