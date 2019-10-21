No hurdles to surrender case

The case of a Taiwan homicide suspect deciding to surrender himself voluntarily to the place upon prison discharge can totally be handled independently, the Security Bureau said today.

It issued a statement in response to Taiwan’s repeated statements that the surrender of suspect Chan Tong-kai can only be handled within the mutual legal assistance framework.

The statement said the surrender does not present any obstacle in terms of legal principles and procedures, adding that it has nothing to do with whether there is any mechanism for long-term criminal juridical assistance or not.

Having regard to the objective of crime fighting and upholding justice, it is common practice for jurisdictions around the world to receive self-surrender persons wanted by them as soon as possible, so that they can be held for case investigation, interrogation and prosecution.

The jurisdiction concerned would not make excuses, cause unreasonable delay or even intentionally refuse the wanted person’s entry, as this runs contrary to the objective of listing a person as being wanted.

The statement said Chan will be a free man upon prison discharge. It is up to him whether to go to Taiwan, and his voluntary surrender is out of his own free will.

It also noted that the homicide crime occurred in Taiwan, with the body of the deceased, key witnesses and relevant evidence all there.

Taiwan has absolute jurisdiction over the homicide case. If Chan surrenders himself, the Taiwan authority would have the prerequisites of conducting a formal investigation, taking his statement, collecting evidence and prosecuting him.

If the subject and relevant persons give consent, case evidence can be provided. There is absolutely no hurdle in doing so.

“We shall leave it to the community to judge the implications of Chan’s surrender on resolving the Taiwan homicide case, and who is actually manoeuvring the situation unreasonably.”

It has been every jurisdiction’s core value and its authority to uphold fairness, righteousness and justice. The Taiwan homicide case involves a young life destroyed, and a remorseful young man coming round and wishing to shoulder responsibility, the statement added.

The bureau hopes the Taiwan authority would uphold justice, return fairness to the deceased, give a chance for the suspect to redeem himself, and heal the soul of the deceased’s family.

“We hope the authority would handle the matter pragmatically and in accordance with common sense.”