Longest harbour promenade built

Public installments created by Hong Kong Design Institute teachers and students are displayed along the promenade, providing areas for the public to rest and appreciate the creativity of young local designers.

The harbourfront promenade connecting Tamar and the Convention & Exhibition Centre in Wan Chai officially opens, providing a panoramic view of Central and Tsim Sha Tsui.

A promenade connecting Tamar and the Convention & Exhibition Centre was opened to the public today, forming the longest harbourfront promenade within Victoria Harbour by far.

The public can stroll or jog along the 4.5-kilometre promenade from the Western Wholesale Food Market at Shek Tong Tsui all the way to the Convention & Exhibition Centre in Wan Chai.

Being part of the harbourfront enhancement initiative for Wan Chai and located on a piece of newly reclaimed land, this new promenade section is about 560 m long and 6 m wide.

In accordance with the incremental approach advocated by the Government and the Harbourfront Commission, the Development Bureau's Harbour Office has arranged to first complete and open the waterfront section of this site for early public enjoyment about 15 months ahead of the original schedule.

The remaining works of the promenade system will continue and are targeted to be completed in early 2021.

A simplistic design has been adopted, while interesting facilities and installations with human touches are displayed and will be renewed periodically in collaboration with community designers to enhance the promenade's uniqueness and attractiveness.



The second phase of the works to be completed in early 2021 will bring about more facilities, including a children's fun area, sheltered seating, grass footpaths and viewing hillocks.

The Civil Engineering & Development Department will also construct a landscaped deck west of the Convention & Exhibition Centre, connecting the harbourfront promenade with the existing elevated walkway network at Harbour Road in Wan Chai to provide the public with more direct and convenient access from Wan Chai to the harbourfront.