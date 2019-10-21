Police offer an apology

Commissioner of Police Lo Wai-chung (right) exchanges with Mufti Muhammad Arshad, leader of local Muslim community.

Police today apologised for accidentally spraying the Kowloon Mosque with coloured water on October 20.

Police explained that officers were responding to a situation where rioters torched and vandalised multiple locations, seriously endangering public safety.

Coloured water was inadvertently sprayed at the Kowloon Mosque when Police deployed a specialised crowd management vehicle to disperse rioters in the vicinity of Nathan Road.

Commissioner of Police Lo Wai-chung expressed concerned about the incident, while he and Chief Executive Carrie Lam visited the Kowloon Masjid & Islamic Centre today.

In a meeting with Incorporated Trustees of the Islamic Community Fund of Hong Kong and Muslim community leaders, Police clarified the operation and offered an apology.

District Commanders of various police districts also engaged the Muslim community to reassure them that the Force never intended to offend any religious bodies.

Mr Lo remarked that the Muslim community is peaceful and law-abiding and that a close relationship has long been maintained between Police and the Kowloon Mosque.

Police respect religious freedom, spare no effort in protecting all religious premises, and will continue to join hands with relevant stakeholders in combating crimes, he added.