CE visits Kowloon Mosque

Chief Executive Carrie Lam (first right) and Commissioner of Police Stephen Lo (second right) speak to Muslim community leaders during a visit to the Kowloon Masjid & Islamic Centre in Tsim Sha Tsui.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam today met leaders of the local Muslim community during a visit to the Kowloon Masjid & Islamic Centre in Tsim Sha Tsui.

Mrs Lam, accompanied by Commissioner of Police Stephen Lo and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Management) Kwok Yam-shu, met Incorporated Trustees of the Islamic Community Fund of Hong Kong representatives and other Muslim community leaders.

The Chief Executive and Mr Lo explained why Police used a specialised crowd management vehicle and coloured water outside the mosque yesterday.

Mrs Lam apologised for the inadvertent spraying of the mosque's entrance and gate during a police operation.

She also pointed out that the Muslim community has all along called Hong Kong their home, making contributions to the city's society, which is pluralistic, inclusive, open and lives peacefully with other groups.

Mrs Lam thanked Muslim leaders who, in the face of the disputes and violent incidents in Hong Kong in recent months, appealed on various occasions to the public and the Muslim community to stay calm and united to collectively safeguard Hong Kong.

She emphasised that the Government will continue to build an equal and inclusive society, while providing services for ethnic minorities including the Muslim community.

Mrs Lam further expressed her hope of working with them to restore calm in the city as soon as possible.