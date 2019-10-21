Plastic bag scheme to be reviewed

The Government plans to assess the environmental levy scheme on plastic shopping bags, Secretary for the Environment KS Wong said.

Addressing the media after attending a radio programme today, Mr Wong explained that the project has been running for a decade and it’s time to review it.

“On one hand, it’s effective. Compared with the number of the concerned bags before the scheme, there is already about a 50% reduction in the total number.

“But when we compare with other cities in Asia, their latest schemes are more aggressive, in terms of the charging level and also the limitation of exempt items. So I think it is time to review the regulation in order to reduce single-use plastics.

“It’s about the total quantity of plastics in the landfill and also, compared with other cities in the world, reducing disposable plastic is a global trend. So I think Hong Kong should catch up.”

He added that the Government will consult the public on tightening the scheme's levy level and scope of exemptions.