No tolerance for violence: Police

Police strongly condemned rioters' violent and vandalistic acts in Kowloon yesterday and reiterated that such behaviour will not be tolerated.

Despite Police’s objection, a large group of people protested in Tsim Sha Tsui where they blocked Austin Road and Jordan Road and seriously affected traffic.

Rioters vandalised businesses and public utilities in Tsim Sha Tsui, Mong Kok, Yau Ma Tei, Jordan and Prince Edward. They also threw petrol bombs at MTR Mong Kok, Yau Ma Tei and Austin Stations.

Rioters hurled a large number of petrol bombs at Tsim Sha Tsui Police Station and posed a danger to the public by setting road blocks on fire in Mong Kok and Yau Ma Tei.

The Force used tear gas, rubber bullets and bean bag rounds to stop the rioters.

When Police deployed a specialised crowd management vehicle to disperse rioters on Nathan Road, the vehicle accidentally sprayed coloured water on the Kowloon Mosque entrance.

Police asserted they have maintained good ties with the Kowloon Mosque and Muslim community. Police respect religious freedom and strive to protect all places of worship.

During dispersal operations, Police found a suspected bomb at Tong Mi Road and Lai Chi Kok Road junction. No one was injured in the incident.

Police stated it will take resolute actions to bring all lawbreakers to justice.