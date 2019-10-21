Gov’t condemns rioters’ acts

The Government today strongly condemned rioters’ malicious acts, which completely disregarded law and order.

Despite Police’s objection, members of the public took part in a procession in Tsim Sha Tsui, during which masked rioters again blocked roads and went on a rampage in various districts in Kowloon.

They targeted police stations, government facilities, MTR stations as well as selected banks and shops.

They committed arson in several buildings and hurled petrol bombs at them. Some rioters even set fires in indoor areas.

Earlier today, Police intercepted a vehicle with a large number of petrol bombs and found suspected explosive items in busy areas, the statement added.

Noting that rioters conducted illegal acts during or after public processions on many occasions in the past, the statement said Police will strictly enforce the law to restore public order.

It advised members of the public not to participate in unauthorised processions and assemblies so as not to give rioters the chance to commit crimes.