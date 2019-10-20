Murder suspect's choice voluntary

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government today said the Taiwan homicide case suspect decided to surrender himself to Taiwan out of his own free will.

In a statement, the HKSAR Government said that allegations that he was manipulated to surrender or that his decision was made out of political manoeuvring are groundless.

The Department of Justice, after it gave thorough and comprehensive consideration to Police's investigation and the evidence collected, confirmed that there was only evidence to prosecute the suspect Chan Tong-kai for money laundering offences but not on other offences including attempting to commit murder, it said.

The HKSAR Government expressed the deepest regret for the groundless and fabricated allegations that its investigation was inadequate, that it had an indifferent attitude towards pursuing the charge of homicide, and that there was inaction in exercising the jurisdiction of Hong Kong's Courts.

It noted that Hong Kong's law enforcement, prosecution and judiciary adhere to the principle of political neutrality and act strictly in accordance with evidence.

The HKSAR Government has clearly stated that it would provide necessary and legally feasible assistance to Taiwan in its investigation on the homicide case.

As early as March last year, Hong Kong sent police officers to Taiwan to liaise with the officers of Taiwan's Criminal Investigation Bureau, and communicated with Taiwan Shilin District Prosecutors Office on the development and evidence matters of the case.

Between June last year and April, Hong Kong issued four letters to Taiwan authorities to exchange information on the case and express the intention for face-to-face discussion.

In March, the HKSAR Government formally suggested sending a delegation to Taiwan to discuss co-operation arrangements on the homicide case but received no reply.

Investigations after the arrest of the suspect by Police in Hong Kong last March revealed that there was only sufficient evidence against him in the offences of money laundering, and as the case entered into judicial proceedings, exchange on case evidence with third parties including Taiwan could not be proceeded with.

Now that Chan Tong-kai has indicated his wish to surrender himself to Taiwan, the judicial proceedings are over and he will not lodge any appeal and is about to be discharged from prison.

Should Taiwan raise any request for evidence in processing his surrender case, the HKSAR Government will positively assist in accordance with the law, the statement said.

Taiwan authorities issued a warrant for the suspect's arrest last December, the statement said, adding that it is the practice of all jurisdictions around the world that a person wanted for a crime must be apprehended with no delay so that investigation and prosecution could be pursued to uphold the rule of law and justice.

The HKSAR Government therefore relayed the suspect’s surrender decision to Taiwan authorities and conveyed that due to his request, Hong Kong would assist him in relevant arrangements and provide necessary and legally feasible assistance to Taiwan in this matter.