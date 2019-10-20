FS concludes US visit

Financial Secretary Paul Chan (right) meets Chief Executive of the International Capital Market Association Martin Scheck in Washington, DC.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan wrapped up his US visit yesterday by meeting financial sector representatives in Washington, DC.

In a meeting with Chief Executive of the International Capital Market Association (ICMA) Martin Scheck, Mr Chan highlighted the rapid growth of Hong Kong’s green bond market.

He noted that green bonds issued in the city amounted to US$11 billion last year.

Mr Chan updated Mr Scheck on the measures for promoting the financial development of Hong Kong and sought to forge closer collaboration between the city and the association.

The ICMA is the self-regulatory association for the international capital market, with over 570 member institutions from more than 60 countries, including banks, issuers, asset managers, infrastructure providers, law firms, rating agencies and other market participants.

The Financial Secretary also met the senior management of BlackRock to discuss various issues, including the latest situation of Hong Kong, global economy, investment sentiment, property market and retirement income products.

Mr Chan will return to Hong Kong on October 21.