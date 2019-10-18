Radical means prolong conflict

Radical means cannot help heal the rift in society but perpetuate the ongoing conflicts.

Police Public Relations Branch Acting Chief Superintendent Kong Wing-cheung made the statement at a press conference today.

He said Police are deeply concerned that violence has extended to schools, citing a case in which rioters smashed up key facilities and glass doors of a campus in Tiu Keng Leng.

“They resorted to these radical acts as they alleged that the school did not respond to their demands. As a result, the school suspended classes for several days.

“Again, we must firmly reject any barbaric acts regardless of one’s motives or objectives.

“Radical means cannot help heal the rift in society. It will only perpetuate the ongoing conflicts.”

He also expressed concern over an assault case involving a 32-year-old man in Mong Kok on October 16.

The case has been classified as wounding and is under investigation by the Mong Kok District Crime Squad.

Noting that the victim was involved in another assault case in August, Mr Kong said Police have arrested three men, two of whom were charged with conspiracy to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

“I must reiterate that Police condemn all forms of violence regardless of the offender’s motive, background or political stance.

“We will certainly investigate this case seriously and thoroughly and endeavour to bring all offenders to justice,” he added.