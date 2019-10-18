Orderly district polls urged

The Electoral Affairs Commission (EAC) today appealed to citizens to support holding the 2019 District Council Ordinary Election in a peaceful, orderly, fair and open manner.

A total of 1,104 nomination forms for the 2019 District Council Ordinary Election were received by the Returning Officers of Hong Kong’s 18 districts at the close of the nomination period.

For each of the 452 constituencies across the city, a poll will be held on November 24 if there is more than one validly nominated candidate in the constituency.

The commission said it is devoting all efforts to prepare for the election and formulate contingency plans for possible incidents, to ensure that the election is conducted openly, fairly and honestly.

“There have been successive occurrences of protests, confrontations and violent incidents in society recently, including assault of public figures and vandalism of offices of members of the Legislative Council and District Councils. The situation is indeed worrying.

“The EAC does not want to see any threats or violence in the election, and therefore appeals to members of the public to support the holding of the election in a peaceful, orderly, fair and open manner.”

The commission also urged the community to make the best efforts to ensure that the election can proceed peacefully and safely, and that electors can cast their votes peacefully and safely on polling day.