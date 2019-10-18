1,104 election nominations received

A total of 1,104 nomination forms for the 2019 District Council Ordinary Election were received by the Returning Officers of Hong Kong's 18 districts at the close of the nomination period today.

There were 184 nominations received for Hong Kong Island, 316 for Kowloon and 604 for the New Territories.

For each of the 452 constituencies across the city, a poll will be held on November 24 if there is more than one validly nominated candidate in the constituency.

A full list of the validly nominated candidates will be published in the Gazette after the Returning Officers have validated and confirmed the eligibility for candidature of the nominees.

The Electoral Affairs Commission will hold a briefing for candidates and their agents at the AsiaWorld-Expo on October 24.

