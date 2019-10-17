FS promotes HK in New York

Mr Chan also meets the Acting Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in New York Wang Lei (right).

Mr Chan started the day with courtesy calls to the Permanent Representative of the People’s Republic of China to the United Nations Zhang Jun, and the Acting Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in New York Wang Lei.

He briefed them on Hong Kong’s latest situation and thanked the Central People’s Government for supporting the city’s development.

Mr Chan told them that he would meet US financial and banking sector leaders to promote Hong Kong’s unchanging role as an international financial centre, and as a connector to opportunities related to the Belt & Road Initiative and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

He then met New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams to discuss the US and global economic outlook and interest rate benchmark reform.

Later, he had dinner with key players of the US business and banking sectors, as well as the senior management of academic institutes and non-profit organisations that promote US-China bilateral relations.

He stressed that Hong Kong remains an international financial centre and an ideal place to do business, and that the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government remains committed to upholding the “one country, two systems” principle and the Basic Law.

Hong Kong’s social incidents in recent months have not affected the city’s core competitiveness, Mr Chan said, adding that the wide range of programmes and initiatives announced in the 2019 Policy Address that focus on healing and helping will support Hong Kong as it continues to move forward.

Mr Chan encouraged US companies to make good use of Hong Kong’s strengths to expand their businesses in the Belt & Road Initiative and the bay area development.