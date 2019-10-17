Public concerns to be addressed

(To watch the video with sign language interpretation, click here.)

Chief Executive Carrie Lam today said her Policy Address outlines measures to deal with issues of greatest public concern.

Speaking at a press conference in the afternoon, Mrs Lam admitted a single Policy Address could not address or resolve the problems in society, especially those reflected in the social unrest.

She said: “I did offer, especially when the situation calms down a bit, that through dialogue, very sincere and open dialogue with various sectors in society, and also through the setting up of a committee to visit or to revisit the various underlying issues and tensions and conflicts in society, to come up with a way forward on where we are going forward to.

“And I suppose any committee comprised of community leaders, academia and experts in this field will have more to say on how we can take forward some of the issues that have caused anxiety in society in recent months.”

In her Policy Address, Mrs Lam also said the Government will curb illegal acts, support Police’s law enforcement and ensure that government departments and public organisations will make a full effort to reduce the impact of the social unrest on citizens.