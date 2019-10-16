2 arrested for possessing explosives

Police yesterday arrested two men aged 17 and 23 for unlawful assembly, possession of explosives and possession of offensive weapons.

At a press conference today, Narcotics Bureau Superintendent Raymond Chou said the arrests were made following the seizure of petrol bombs and materials for making them from a unit in Tai Kok Tsui.

Police also found three drones and throwing devices for the drones.

“For the drones that we seized, regarding the purpose, it is one of our investigation directions that we would like to know whether the arrested persons, how they are going to use the drones, if they were used during the previous unlawful assembly situations or under any other circumstances that they can utilise the drones,” Mr Chou said.

Officers also raided a unit in Whampoa and seized weapons including knives and smoke grenades.

Noting that the two arrestees are relatively young, Mr Chou appealed to the public not to risk breaking the law, adding that throwing petrol bombs is a criminal offence that carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.