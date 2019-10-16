Policy Address progressive: CS

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung today said the 2019 Policy Address is progressive, bold, caring and action-oriented.

Mr Cheung made the statement after Chief Executive Carrie Lam delivered her Policy Address this afternoon.

He said together with its supplement, this year's Policy Address contains more than 220 new measures that aim to address deep-seated social problems and, through the improvement of people's livelihood, continue to propel Hong Kong forward.

He said that it should be noted that the Chief Executive has stressed the Government’s determination to adhere to three cordial principles in handling major crises or continuing to discharge its governance responsibilities.

The principles include adhering to "one country, two systems" and safeguarding people’s rights and freedoms protected by the Basic Law, making every effort in safeguarding the rule of law and protecting Hong Kong's institutional strengths.

Mr Cheung hoped that all quarters of society can put aside their differences and say no to violence so that peace can be restored and Hong Kong can return to the right track.

Citing the closing remarks of the Policy Address, Mr Cheung said Hong Kong can set sail again based on its rule of law built over the years, core values, unique advantages of "one country, two systems", international status, open market and pool of talents, as well as the people's pragmatism, rationality, mutual support and can-do spirit.

The Government will ensure that its governance will be more open and accommodating and its future work closer to the aspirations, sentiments and opinions of the people, while proactively enhancing public engagement, he added.