Election proposals accepted

The Chief Executive in Council has accepted all the recommendations of the Electoral Affairs Commission regarding the geographical constituencies (GCs) and the allocation of seats for the 2020 Legislative Council general election.

The commission recommended that the boundaries and names of the five existing GCs, namely Hong Kong Island, Kowloon West, Kowloon East, New Territories West and New Territories East, should remain unchanged.

A total of 35 seats will be allocated to the five GCs.

According to the population distribution, the commission proposed to allocate five seats for Kowloon East, six seats each for Hong Kong Island and Kowloon West, and nine seats each for New Territories West and New Territories East.

It submitted a report to the Chief Executive in early September, after giving careful consideration to all the representations received during a public consultation.

The decision of the Chief Executive in Council would be effected by way of the Declaration of Geographical Constituencies (Legislative Council) Order 2019.

The order will be published in the Gazette on Friday and tabled at LegCo on October 23 for negative vetting.

The commission’s report was tabled at LegCo today as required by law.

The report can be viewed online, at all District Office Public Enquiry Service Centres as well as the Registration & Electoral Office.