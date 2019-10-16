Over 220 new initiatives mooted

Chief Executive Carrie Lam

Hong Kong has always been one of the safest cities in the world, and being civilised, law‑abiding, free, pluralistic and inclusive, and paying mutual respect are the characteristics that this Asia’s world city takes pride in. Yet in just a few months, the areas affected by the social conflict arising from opposition to the Government’s amendment of the Fugitive Offenders Ordinance have become more extensive.

Over 400 demonstrations, processions and rallies took place in various districts in the past four months, and more often than not, they ended up in violent protests, causing injuries to more than 1,100 people and the arrest of over 2,200. A handful of rioters initiated attacks and sabotage in an organised and planned manner. They doxxed and beat people holding different views, spreading chaos and fear in Hong Kong and seriously disrupted people’s daily lives.

Employees of all trades and sectors, as well as small, medium and large businesses alike are deeply worried about the prospect of Hong Kong. People are asking: will Hong Kong return to normal? Is Hong Kong still a place we can live in peace?

I will adhere to the following principles, be it in handling the current major crisis or continuing to discharge our governance responsibilities. First, we will adhere to “One Country, Two Systems” and safeguard the rights and freedoms protected by the Basic Law. However, any acts that advocate Hong Kong’s independence and threaten the country’s sovereignty, security and development interests will not be tolerated.

In the 22 years since Hong Kong returned to the Motherland, “One Country, Two Systems” has proven to be the best system for ensuring the long‑term prosperity and stability of Hong Kong. Our national leaders have made it clear on many occasions that “One Country, Two Systems” is a long‑term national strategy in line with the fundamental interests of our country.

The successful implementation of “One Country, Two Systems” is the common aspiration of our country, Hong Kong and people of the two places. Despite the stormy times and overwhelming difficulties Hong Kong is experiencing, I believe that so long as we accurately adhere to the principle of “One Country, Two Systems”, we will be able to get out of the impasse.

Second, the rule of law, which is the cornerstone of our success, is a core value of paramount importance to Hong Kong. We must make every effort to safeguard the rule of law. As the integral components of the rule of law, a law‑abiding population, strict and impartial enforcement of the laws, independent prosecutorial power and judicial independence must be respected by all and not be undermined.

Third, Hong Kong’s institutional strengths are built up over time by different bodies and organisations including the executive authorities, the legislature, the judiciary, the civil service, law enforcement and regulatory agencies, public service bodies, media organisations, etc. Each and every one of us has the responsibility to protect these strengths and prevent them from being eroded.

I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has stood fast in their positions during the confrontations in recent months, including staff members of various organisations, in particular police officers, staff of the Mass Transit Railway Corporation and Airport Authority, maintenance and cleaning workers, as well as numerous Hong Kong citizens who silently stand guard over Hong Kong. With their contributions and hard work, Hong Kong is able to keep functioning.

Being an open and free city, Hong Kong has always upheld the principles of inclusiveness, integration and mutual respect, and has been resolving disputes by peaceful and rational means. Owing to our adherence to these values, Hong Kong has won recognition and respect in the international community.

While we respect different opinions and understand people’s enthusiasm in fighting for justice and rights, I believe our society will agree that continued violence and spread of hatred would erode the core values of Hong Kong, disrupt social peace and undermine the excellent systems that took years of efforts to build.

I therefore appeal to every Hong Kong citizen to cherish the city in which we all have a share and to safeguard the core values we uphold so that Hong Kong can return to calmness.

Although we have not had enough time to prepare for this year’s Policy Address, we still manage to put forward over 220 new initiatives, albeit some are in the form of policy directions or possible options. We stand ready to listen to people’s views and to enrich or adjust the contents and details of our policies.

This is the English translation of Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s Policy Address opening remarks delivered on October 16.