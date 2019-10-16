CE calls for reconciliation

Fellow citizens, so long as Hong Kong remains impeded by unresolved disputes, ongoing violence, confrontation and discord, our city cannot embark on the road to reconciliation and people will lose faith in the future.

We must reverse the prevalent pessimistic sentiments and stop the disorderly behaviour. We have to put aside differences and stop attacking each other, so that we could set sail again based on the values upheld by all.

With the following strengths, we will still be able to sail through adversities:

our long‑established core values such as the rule of law, respect for human rights, diversity and inclusiveness, freedom of expression and effective administration;



our unique strengths under “One Country, Two Systems” and the comprehensive safeguards under the Basic Law;



Hong Kong’s status as international financial, transportation and trade centres as well as our internationalised business environment valued and recognised by overseas and Mainland enterprises;



the economic principles which respect open markets and free trade;



public institutions with distinctive functions and a pool of excellent talent; and



Hong Kong people’s pragmatism and rationality, as well as our mutual help and can‑do spirit.

In the past two years, the Government also forged ahead with the development of the innovation and technology industry, wisely used public funds to invest for the future, developed external affairs and liaised with various trades to jointly chart our future.

Although Hong Kong is now facing the most formidable challenge since our return to the Motherland, I believe that the efforts made to lay the solid foundation of Hong Kong would not be wasted.

So long as we have unwavering confidence, adhere to the “One Country, Two Systems” principle, stop violence in accordance with the law and restore social order as early as possible, Hong Kong will soon be able to emerge from the storm and embrace the rainbow.

This is the English translation of the Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s Policy Address closing remarks delivered on October 16.