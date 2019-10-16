Enhanced support to nurture talent

Chief Executive Carrie Lam today outlined her vision for education, which is to nurture the future generations into quality citizens who are socially responsible and equipped with a sense of national identity, a love for Hong Kong and an international perspective.

Mrs Lam highlighted the importance of creating a stable, caring, inspiring and satisfying teaching and learning environment for students, teachers, parents and principals.

Noting that the Government’s expenditure on education is the most meaningful investment for the future, the Chief Executive said that for primary and secondary education, it has reserved $1 billion to support minor internal conversion works at some 600 aided schools.

For post-secondary education, the Government will launch a pilot scheme in the 2020-21 academic year to provide fellowships and scholarships for local students admitted to designated taught postgraduate programmes that meet Hong Kong’s development needs.

The Enhancement & Start-up Grant Scheme for Self-financing Post-Secondary Education will be introduced to support self-financing institutions in offering designated sub-degree or undergraduate programmes that meet market needs, to help such programmes take off and to alleviate the financial burden of students paying tuition fees.