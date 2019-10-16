Gov’t to encourage employment

(To watch the video with sign language interpretation, click here.)

The Government will enhance the Comprehensive Social Security Assistance Scheme to encourage employment, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said today.

Delivering her Policy Address, Mrs Lam said the Government currently has a fiscal reserve in excess of $1 trillion, adding it is well positioned to use the accumulated fiscal surpluses wisely to benefit the community.

She proposed to improve the social security scheme by raising the maximum amount of disregarded earnings per month by 60% to $4,000.

The Government will enhance employment support services, extend a range of supplement and special grants to eligible non-elderly able-bodied recipients, and increase the rent allowance.

Other measures include a rise in the amount of service vouchers to 8,000 under the Pilot Scheme on Community Care Service Voucher for the Elderly.

Mrs Lam also suggested an additional service quota of 3,000 under the Integrated Home Care Services (Frail Cases).

The Chief Executive said she will adopt forward-looking and strategic financial management principles in making investments for Hong Kong and relieving people’s burdens.

The Government must adopt a people-oriented approach and be attentive to the people’s needs, she added.