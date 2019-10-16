Land resumption to boost supply

(To watch the video with sign language interpretation, click here.)





Chief Executive Carrie Lam today announced in her Policy Address that the Government will expedite its planning work and resume three types of private land wholly for developing public housing and Starter Homes.

The three types of land to be resumed include privately owned brownfield sites in the New Territories that may have development potential; private land which has been zoned for high-density housing development in statutory outline zoning plans, but without any development plans yet; and urban private land located in Cha Kwo Ling, Ngau Chi Wan and Chuk Yuen United Villages suitable for high density housing development.

Mrs Lam said about 700 hectares of private land will be resumed, of which some 400 hectares are expected to be resumed in the next five years, significantly more than the 20 hectares resumed in the past five years.

What’s more, the Development Bureau will soon announce details of the Land Sharing Pilot Scheme with the target of accepting applications early next year. Unlike other development modes of government-led planning and government-initiated land resumption, the scheme will tap market force in planning and construction.

The Government will facilitate infrastructural enhancement to allow higher development intensity and prescribe that at least 70% of the additional gross floor area gained should be allocated for public housing or Starter Homes as intended by the Government.

Mrs Lam noted that the multipronged strategy recommended by the Task Force on Land Supply has been accepted by the Government, including reclamation in the central waters for developing the Kau Yi Chau Artificial Islands and other options of near shore reclamation outside Victoria Harbour.

The Government will also establish a platform for professionals and young people to take part in the development of the Kau Yi Chau Artificial Islands under the Lantau Tomorrow Vision, and to explore how to link up the housing development plans on the artificial islands with Hong Kong people’s housing needs.

In addition, the Government will re-plan the coastal development of Tuen Mun West, including exploring the feasibility of developing the coastal areas - which also cover the River Trade Terminal - into residential areas.

More than 300 government, institution or community sites with a total area of some 300 hectares currently earmarked for standalone public facilities will be reviewed for development under the single site, multiple use model.



To assist non-governmental organisations to optimise their underutilised sites, the Government will facilitate the redevelopment of the low-rise buildings on these sites by providing support and introducing mixed residential, education and welfare uses.



This will not only provide modernised facilities, but also increase the supply of various types of housing, including elderly housing, youth hostels or transitional housing.

Mrs Lam said the Government is determined to create home ownership opportunities for people of different income groups so they will happily make Hong Kong their home.