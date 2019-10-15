US senator's remarks unfounded: CE

Chief Executive Carrie Lam today said remarks by a US senator describing Hong Kong as becoming a police state are unfounded.

Speaking to reporters ahead of an Executive Council meeting, Mrs Lam asserted that some US senators have assumptions about the city’s circumstances.

“As far as individual US senators coming to Hong Kong, meeting with a lot of people and making comments, I have to say that I thought their visit to Hong Kong would enable them to see the actual situation in a comprehensive and objective manner.

“But unfortunately, the feedback that I have got is most of them, or several of them, coming here, they have very preconceived views about Hong Kong’s situation.

“And that is why for this particular senator to describe Hong Kong as becoming a police state is totally irresponsible and unfounded.”

Mrs Lam made it clear that the Hong Kong Police Force is highly professional and civilised.

“I would challenge every politician to ask themselves: if the large extent of violent acts and all those petrol bombs, and arson and attacks, really deadly attacks on policemen happened in their own country, what would they do, what would their policemen do?

“So my simple response is: to describe Hong Kong as a police state is totally unfounded. And what’s more, we have very important mechanisms providing checks and balances in every aspect of our law enforcement.”