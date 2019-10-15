Injunction order to protect Police

Police today announced that it sought assistance from the Department of Justice to apply for an injunction order for Disciplined Services Quarters and Police Married Quarters to ensure the safety of its officers and their families.

The force pointed out that there have been repeated instances in which large crowds targeting police officers and their families had surrounded various quarters since August.

Escalating illegal acts have caused serious harassment and inconvenience to the residing officers of Police and other disciplinary forces as well as other tenants of the quarters, endangering their safety and even resulting in mental distress, it said.

As there is a high risk that such acts will reoccur, the Secretary for Justice made an application for the injunction order, which was heard and allowed by the Court of First Instance.

The injunction order restrains people from unlawfully and wilfully obstructing, occupying or remaining on the quarters.

It also restrains people from damaging the quarters and entering them without prior authorisation, as well as interfering with the use and enjoyment of the quarters by its residents.

For example, people cannot project light capable of reducing a person’s ability to see or produce any sensation of discomfort onto any part of the quarters by using laser emitting tools or equipment, spotlights or flashlights.

Sealed copies of the injunction order, once obtained, will be published on Government websites as well as posted at the quarters.