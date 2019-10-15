FS attends APEC retreat

Financial Secretary Paul Chan (right) meets Malaysian Deputy Minister of Finance Amiruddin Hamzah in Santiago.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan attended the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Finance Ministers’ Retreat in Santiago, Chile, to discuss major global economic risks and their impact.

Previously, Mr Chan took part in a seminar to learn about other economies’ experience in developing disaster risk financing strategies.

He also met Malaysian Deputy Minister of Finance Amiruddin Hamzah to confer on the latest economy and financial markets development in both places.

Mr Chan pointed out that the social incidents in recent months have not affected Hong Kong’s core competitiveness, and the city’s financial markets and banking system have been functioning normally.

He said Hong Kong’s strong economic fundamentals and ample financial buffers enable it to navigate through challenges, including providing suitable support to small and medium enterprises, and ensuring macroeconomic and financial stability.

Noting that as a leading financial centre, Hong Kong’s capital markets and listing platform can support Malaysian companies to raise funds, Mr Chan expressed hope that both sides could strengthen co-operation on trade and finance and other fronts.

He also attended a gala dinner for APEC Finance Ministers’ Meeting delegates.