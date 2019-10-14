Gov't regrets demand for US bill

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government has expressed regret over an assembly at Chater Garden in Central today urging the US Congress to pass the proposed Hong Kong Human Rights & Democracy Act.

In a statement, the HKSAR Government said that since the return to the Motherland, the HKSAR has been exercising “Hong Kong people administering Hong Kong” and a high degree of autonomy in strict accordance with the Basic Law of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China.

It said foreign legislatures should not interfere in any form in the internal affairs of the HKSAR.

Noting that “one country, two systems” has been fully and successfully implemented, the statement also noted human rights and freedoms in Hong Kong are fully protected by the Basic Law, the Hong Kong Bill of Rights Ordinance and other legislation.

The Government attaches great importance to these rights and freedoms and is determined to safeguard them, it added.