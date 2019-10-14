Policy Address set for Wed

Chief Executive Carrie Lam will release her 2019 Policy Address in the Legislative Council at 11am on Wednesday.

People can tune into the live broadcast of the Chief Executive’s speech on the Policy Address website.

The full text of the address will be posted after the Chief Executive has completed her speech.

Copies of the address and other related publications will be available after the Chief Executive has completed her speech till 7pm at the Home Affairs Department’s 20 Enquiry Centres.

Copies of a leaflet containing Policy Address highlights will be distributed at 13 government offices, seven major public libraries and 57 shopping centres in public housing estates.

Meanwhile, the Legislative Council President has given permission for the Secretary for Security to resume the Second Reading debate on the Fugitive Offenders & Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters Legislation (Amendment) Bill 2019 at the meeting on Wednesday to announce the withdrawal of the bill under Rule 64(2) of the Rules of Procedure.