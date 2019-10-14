Capital buffer announced

The countercyclical capital buffer (CCyB) for Hong Kong is reduced to 2% from 2.5% with immediate effect, the Monetary Authority announced today.

The authority said: "Economic indicators and other relevant evidence have signalled that the economic environment in Hong Kong has deteriorated significantly since June 2019.

"Lowering the countercyclical capital buffer at this juncture will allow banks to be more supportive to the domestic economy and help mitigate the economic cycle."

