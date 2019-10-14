5G spectrum auctioned off

Four mobile network operators have successfully bid for the 5G spectrum in the 3.5 GHz band, with total spectrum utilisation fees of $1.006 billion, the Office of the Communications Authority announced today.

The operators are China Mobile Hong Kong Company, Hong Kong Telecommunications, Hutchison Telephone Company and SmarTone Mobile Communications.

They are required to pay the spectrum utilisation fees and to submit performance bonds to guarantee compliance with the network and service rollout requirement by January 14, 2020.

They are also required to collectively make contributions to a fund for a subsidy scheme to support the upgrade of existing Satellite Master Antenna Television systems by November 25.

The assignment of the spectrum will take effect on April 1, 2020, and be valid for a period of 15 years.

Click here for details.