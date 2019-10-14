Tai Kwun wins UNESCO award

Development Bureau Commissioner for Heritage Jose Yam (left) and Jockey Club Charities & Community Executive Director Cheung Leong (centre) receive the Award of Excellence from UNESCO Bangkok Director Shigeru Aoyagi.

The Government today announced that Tai Kwun - Centre for Heritage & Arts won the Award of Excellence of the United Nations Educational, Scientific & Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Asia-Pacific Awards for Cultural Heritage Conservation.

The award jury selected Tai Kwun as the winner from 57 submissions.

It is another built heritage conservation project in Hong Kong that has received this top honour, after the Blue House Cluster under the Revitalising Historic Buildings Through Partnership Scheme in 2017.

Secretary for Development Michael Wong said the Central Police Station Compound revitalisation project is a partnership between the Government and the Jockey Club which has spanned over 12 years from conception to completion.

“Through concerted efforts, this much cherished heritage site has been turned into an iconic cultural destination, where heritage, contemporary art and leisure elements are creatively integrated for all to enjoy.”

Mr Wong added that the success of Tai Kwun is attributed to the commitment of the Hong Kong community to heritage conservation and revitalisation of the city's precious historic buildings.

Meanwhile, the Mills, a landmark revitalisation project by a private initiative, also won the Award of New Design in Heritage Contexts.