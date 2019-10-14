Gov’t expresses outrage at rioters

The Government expressed extreme outrage at masked rioters’ recurrent violent acts in various districts today.

In a statement, the Government strongly condemned such acts that posed an immense threat to public safety and seriously breached the peace.

It added that the rioters' attacks obviously targeted police officers as they slashed one officer’s neck with a sharp-edged object, assaulted another officer while attempting to snatch his equipment, and set a police vehicle on fire by hurling petrol bombs.

Rioters also threw petrol bombs at Mong Kok Police Station and posed a severe threat to officers’ safety by attacking them with bricks.

The Government severely condemned the rioters’ outrageous attacks, which Police will thoroughly investigate.

As to groundless and continuous online comments against police officers, the Government appealed to the public not to be misled. It also extended sympathies to the injured officers.

In response to recent online orchestrated movements across the city, the statement noted that rioters wantonly vandalised government and MTR facilities, Legislative Council members' offices and set fires to selected banks and shops.

The rioters attacked other citizens and media organisations, and barricaded roads that paralysed traffic which seriously obstructed fire and ambulance services.

They also threw objects onto the MTR Sha Tin Station track, and vandalised the Light Rail tracks, potentially causing serious accidents and jeopardising MTR staff and passengers’ safety.

The vandalism prompted the service suspension of the entire Light Rail network and the early closure of several MTR stations, causing the public immense inconvenience and anxiety.

Additionally, some people burned a national flag in Wong Tai Sin, challenging the national sovereignty and allegedly violating the National Flag & National Emblem Ordinance.

The Government strongly condemned rioters' violent acts and asserted it would curb the violence with the greatest determination.

It appealed to peaceful demonstrators to dissociate themselves from the rioters.

It also urged them to uphold the rule of law, which is Hong Kong’s core value, and work with the Government to restore public order.