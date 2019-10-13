CE's office issues statement

The Chief Executive’s Office today said foreign politicians should not criticise Hong Kong irresponsibly or express support or endorsement in any form for violent acts.

It issued the statement in response to media enquiries concerning US Senator Ted Cruz’s comments about Hong Kong.

The statement said while the Hong Kong Government respects foreign politicians’ freedom of speech, it considers that comments should be based on facts.

Everyone can see from media reports that protesters conducted violent and vandalistic acts on many occasions in Hong Kong in recent months.

Masked rioters vandalised public facilities and shops, committed arson, hurled petrol bombs as well as wantonly attacked police and people with different views in various districts, seriously undermining public order. It is indeed baffling for Mr Cruz to say that he had not seen protesters’ violent acts.

The statement said in the face of continuous escalation of violence, it is necessary for the Government and Police to tackle the situation resolutely, according to the law.

Before expressing their views, foreign politicians should put thought into the actions they would have taken if the same situation happened in their own country, instead of criticising Hong Kong irresponsibly or even expressing support or endorsement in any form for violent acts.

The statement also mentioned that the Chief Executive originally planned to meet Mr Cruz yesterday at his request, but the Chief Executive cancelled the meeting due to another commitment.

As with the Chief Executive’s previous meetings with foreign guests, it was planned as a closed door meeting whereby both sides would not openly disclose its contents.

Mr Cruz did not raise any objection to the arrangement, the statement added.