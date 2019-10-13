KS Wong concludes Denmark trip

Secretary for the Environment KS Wong (centre) visits Amager Bakke, a major waste-to-energy facility in Copenhagen.

Secretary for the Environment KS Wong concluded his visit to Copenhagen, Denmark, by touring a local smart city energy laboratory and a state-of-the-art waste-to-energy facility.

He called at EnergyLab Nordhavn together with delegates of the C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group World Mayors Summit 2019.

As a smart city energy laboratory for Copenhagen, EnergyLab Nordhavn develops and demonstrates future energy solutions to illustrate how electricity and heating, building management and transport can be integrated into the energy system.

Mr Wong also toured Amager Bakke, a major waste-to-energy facility that opened in 2017, to understand how municipal solid waste is converted into energy in a highly efficient way.