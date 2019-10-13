Gov’t condemns masked rioters

The Government today strongly condemned masked rioters' acts in a number of areas in Kowloon, which breached public peace and jeopardised people’s safety.

In a statement, the Government said that while protesters seriously obstructed traffic by blocking roads, masked rioters extensively vandalised government facilities, MTR stations, several banks and shops.

They also posed extreme danger by committing arson and hurling petrol bombs at one operating MTR station.

The Government appeals to the public to dissociate themselves from the rioters and work with the Administration to restore public order.