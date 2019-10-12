KS Wong joins C40 meeting

Secretary for the Environment KS Wong (first left) attends the C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group Steering Committee meeting in Copenhagen, Demark.

Secretary for the Environment KS Wong continued his visit to Copenhagen, Denmark, by taking part in the C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group Steering Committee meeting.

Mr Wong exchanged views with mayors and officials of other cities on their climate actions progress at the summit which was preceded by a lunch with steering committee members.

He also attended a plenary session of the C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group World Mayors Summit 2019, where participants shared their insight on tackling the climate crisis in an inclusive manner.

He met Global Ambassador of the Global Covenant of Mayors for Climate & Energy Gregor Robertson, to discuss how to address critical data, innovation and technological gaps to enable cities to take accelerated and more ambitious climate action.

He also took part in the Sustainable Solutions Tour organised by Copenhagen to understand the city’s future green development.