No emergency law for election

There is no need to invoke the Emergency Regulations Ordinance to adjourn or postpone the District Council Election if it cannot be held as scheduled.

Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip made the remarks after attending a radio programme today, adding that the existing law already provides a mechanism to deal with such a situation.

“If the election cannot be held as scheduled due to the likely scenarios of riots, public violence or dangers to public safety, there is already a mechanism under existing law, the District Councils Ordinance, to adjourn or postpone the election.

“So we will follow the provisions in the existing District Councils Ordinance to deal with these contingencies.

“There is no need and we will not use the Emergency Regulations Ordinance to adjourn or postpone the District Council Election.”