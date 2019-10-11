Police refute malicious claims

Police today said malicious rumours are being spread to discredit the force.

Speaking to reporters today, Police Public Relations Branch Acting Chief Superintendent Kong Wing-cheung said certain people are spreading malicious comments online to slander Police and stir up grievances in society.

One such rumour alleged that Police killed a female protester and disposed of her body at sea, Mr Kong said.

“Not only are such rumours false, but are also very cruel and disrespectful to the family of the deceased.

“We express regret about such irresponsible remarks. We reject any attempts to discredit us.”