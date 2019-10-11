Building repair schemes enhanced

(To watch the video with sign language interpretation, click here.)

The Government today announced its plan to enhance four building rehabilitation subsidy schemes.

At a press conference, Secretary for Development Michael Wong said the four schemes would be allocated a total $10.5 billion to help owner-occupiers in financial need.

"It is the primary responsibility of owners to timely and properly maintain and repair their buildings. However, the Government recognises that some owners lack financial means or technical knowledge and hence have a practical difficulty in fulfilling their responsibility," Mr Wong said.

The Government will inject an additional $3 billion into Operation Building Bright 2.0, which will benefit an extra 2,500 buildings.

The criteria will also be relaxed for accepting applications from eligible buildings aged 40 to 49 with outstanding Mandatory Building Inspection Scheme statutory notices.

The Fire Safety Improvement Works Subsidy Scheme will receive additional funding of $3.5 billion to benefit more than 3,500 buildings.

The Expansion of Lift Modernisation Subsidy Scheme will be provided with an extra $2 billion for improving 3,000 aged lifts.

The Building Maintenance Grant Scheme for Elderly Owners will receive a funding injection of $2 billion to help more owner-occupiers in need. Enhancement measures include expanding the scope of beneficiaries, increasing the level of subsidy and the asset limit for elderly applicants.

The Government will consult the relevant Legislative Council panel on the funding request in December.

The application results are expected to be released within the next year.