New patent system set

A new patent system will be launched in Hong Kong on December 19 to provide patent applicants an alternative route of seeking standard patent protection in the city, the Government announced.

The Patents (Amendment) Ordinance 2016 and the Patents (General) (Amendment) Rules 2019 were gazetted today.

Under the new system, patent applicants can file standard patent applications directly in Hong Kong, which dispenses with any prior filing of their corresponding applications with a designated patent office outside Hong Kong as required under the existing "re-registration" system.

The new patent system will also refine the existing short-term patent system and prohibit the use of certain misleading or confusing titles and descriptions relating to patent practice in Hong Kong.

Noting that the launch of the new system is a milestone in the development of Hong Kong's patent regime, the Commerce & Economic Development Bureau said the system will greatly facilitate the development of the city as an innovation and intellectual property trading hub.