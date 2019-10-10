KS Wong visits Denmark

Mr Wong (front row, second right) attends the Regional Meeting of Asia Mayors on Low Carbon Inclusive Growth organised by the C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group.

Secretary for the Environment KS Wong (right) meets Chief Executive Officer of the Denmark Green Building Council Mette Qvist (second left) in Copenhagen.

Secretary for the Environment KS Wong visited Copenhagen, Denmark, on October 9.

Upon his arrival in the morning, Mr Wong met Chief Executive Officer of the Denmark Green Building Council Mette Qvist and learnt about the country’s measures in promoting green buildings.

They discussed built environment issues related to promoting energy efficiency and reducing carbon emissions of buildings.

In the afternoon, Mr Wong attended the Regional Meeting of Asia Mayors on Low Carbon Inclusive Growth organised by the C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group, and spoke about Hong Kong’s low-carbon policies.

He also took part in the official opening reception of the C40 World Mayors Summit 2019.

Mr Wong will attend multiple sessions of the summit today and give a presentation at one of the plenary sessions.