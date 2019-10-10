Temporary market to be built

A temporary market will be built at the open space adjacent to Tin Sau Road Park.

The Government today announced it will build a temporary market in Tin Shui Wai.

It is expected to commence operation as soon as the end of next year.

In her 2018 Policy Address, Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced that a new public market would be built on the section of Tin Fuk Road opposite the Mass Transit Railway Tin Shui Wai Station.

Considering the time needed to build a new market, the Food & Health Bureau chose to provide a temporary market for residents at another site: the open space next to Tin Sau Road Park.

The temporary market will be built with the modular integrated construction method to shorten construction time.

About 40 fresh food stalls are planned for the market, which will also be air-conditioned.

The Government will consult the District Council on the project in the future.