EAC will ensure open, fair election

The Electoral Affairs Commission said it will do everything possible to make sure that public elections are held in an open, fair and honest manner.

The commission made the statement today in response to media enquiries on preparatory work for the 2019 District Council Ordinary Election to be held on November 24.

It pointed out that the election is an important platform for over 4.13 million registered voters to elect their representatives.

The commission explained that it is aware of the successive violent incidents in society recently, including assaulting public figures and vandalising lawmakers and District Council members’ offices.

It noted that Hong Kong has maintained a very good election culture and it does not want to see any threats or violence in the election.

If any complaints are received, the commission said it will defer them to the relevant law enforcement agencies.

If anyone is not satisfied with the electoral arrangements, they can file complaints or election petitions through judicial proceedings to resolve the disputes.

The commission reiterated that it is an independent, apolitical and impartial body that is committed to making the utmost effort to ensure that public elections are held in an open, fair and honest manner.