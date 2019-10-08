ID check rumours dismissed

The Home Affairs Department today dismissed claims that officials will visit the public to verify the validity of people’s personal identification documents.

The department made the clarification in response to rumours recirculating on mobile instant messaging applications.

The rumours claimed that officials from the department will visit the public with official letters to verify the validity of their personal identification documents in preparation for the upcoming election.

The department said the claims are absolutely untrue.

It reminded the public to remain vigilant for fraudulent phone calls and correspondence claiming to be from the department, adding it will not normally make phone calls or write to people to ask for personal information.