Policy Address set for Oct 16

The Government is preparing to roll out the Policy Address on October 16, even if the Chief Executive is unable to deliver it in the conventional manner at the Legislative Council.

Ahead of today’s Executive Council meeting, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said she is reaching the final stage of completing her Policy Address, adding that it is a difficult process because she and her colleagues have been fully occupied with managing the current situation in Hong Kong.

Mrs Lam also said the upcoming Policy Address will not be the usual, elaborate and comprehensive type that covers almost every aspect of the Government.

“But I am getting it ready for announcement on October 16. Whether I could do it in a normal fashion, that is, walking into the Legislative Council Chamber to read it out, maybe for an hour, an hour or so, is not something that I could determine on my own, because it depends on the reception in LegCo, especially among some non-pro-establishment members, and also what will happen outside of the LegCo building.

“So we have to monitor the situation and plan for some alternatives to get that Policy Address out in the public domain.”