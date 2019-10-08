Police condemn destructive acts

Police have severely condemned masked rioters who repeatedly committed destructive acts and blocked roads across Hong Kong yesterday.

In a statement today, the force said a large group of masked rioters participated in unlawful assemblies at multiple locations, including Mong Kok, Wong Tai Sin, Tai Po, Sha Tin, Tuen Mun, Tsuen Wan, Yuen Long, Tai Koo and Tseung Kwan O from 8pm.

Rioters set up barricades, set fire to miscellaneous objects and dug up bricks from pavements to block major roads.

They also vandalised shopping malls, shops, MTR station facilities including turnstiles and ticket machines, and damaged traffic lights. Their acts were completely lawless.

Since the situation deteriorated rapidly, Police conducted dispersal operations with appropriate force, including the use of tear gas, rubber bullets, bean bag rounds and 40mm react rounds to stop the violent acts.

At 9pm, during the dispersal operation in Tseung Kwan O, some rioters dropped a bicycle from a height, hitting an officer’s head and causing him to fall to the ground. He was taken to hospital having sustained head and neck injuries.

Police strongly condemn the rioters' life-threatening and violent acts and reiterate that no violent behaviour will be tolerated. The force will continue to take resolute enforcement action to safeguard the city’s public safety and bring all lawbreakers to justice.