Personal safety reminder issued

Given the rampages by masked rioters in various districts since nightfall today, the Government called on members of the public to pay attention to personal safety.

The Government said masked rioters blocked roads, set fires, extensively vandalised selected shops and Mass Transit Railway stations in a number of districts, adding their acts seriously breached public peace and prompted the early closure of many shops and public facilities.

While MTR staff have been trying their best to repair facilities, the extensive damage caused by masked rioters in the past few days has inevitably affected railway services.

People are anxious about their commutes to school and work tomorrow, the Government added.

It strongly condemned the rioters' acts which completely disregard law and order and deprive the rights of members of the public to live a normal life.