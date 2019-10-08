Stay alert for traffic updates

As traffic and road conditions in various districts may be affected on October 8, the Government reminded members of the public to pay attention to traffic news and relevant announcements before leaving home.

The Government, in a statement, urged employers and schools to adopt a flexible approach in dealing with individual lateness or absence due to traffic problems.

It said employers should make flexible work arrangements for staff, adding this will help maintain good labour-management relations and ensure the safety of employees as well as the smooth operation of establishments.

The Government will also handle government employees in such situations with understanding.

For staff who are unable to report to work on time because of traffic problems, they should inform their supervisors as soon as possible and their departments will handle the cases flexibly.

For school arrangements, the Education Bureau has reminded schools to adopt a flexible approach in dealing with lateness or absence due to traffic problems, and to take proper care of students who have arrived at school, maintain communication with parents, and allow students to return home after school only under safe conditions.

The statement said all public medical services will continue to be in operation, adding the Department of Health will issue notice around 9am tomorrow if any of its services have to be suspended.

For patients of public out-patient services who may not be able to attend their scheduled consultations due to traffic disruptions, they can reschedule their appointments.

Additionally, all public hospital accident and emergency services will continue to provide emergency medical treatment for those in need.

Regarding the traffic situation, as a number of damaged Mass Transit Railway stations have yet to be fully repaired for operation and public transport may be affected by the possible changes in road conditions, the Transport Department will announce the latest public transport situation around 6am tomorrow after co-ordinating with public transport operators.

Members of the public should pay attention to the latest traffic news before leaving home and allow more time for travel.

