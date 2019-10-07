Pay attention to traffic news: EDB

As traffic conditions may be affected on the morning of October 8, the Education Bureau reminded students and parents to pay attention to traffic news and relevant announcements before leaving home that day.

In a statement released today, the bureau advised schools to adopt contingency measures according to school-based mechanisms and exercise flexibility in dealing with students' lateness or absence due to traffic problems.

Additionally, schools should make arrangements to take proper care of students who have arrived at school, maintain communication with parents, and allow students to return home after school only under safe conditions, it said.

The bureau reminded students to put safety first at all times and return home as soon as possible after school, adding they should not wander on the streets or go to potentially dangerous places.

It also said students should never participate in unlawful activities.