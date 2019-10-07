Customs rejects online rumour

Customs today rejected a claim that there is a list of vehicles exempted from customs clearance at boundary control points.

The department made the clarification in response to a message circulated online by a self-claimed customs officer on October 6.

It said such a vehicle list does not exist and the content in the message is false.

The department severely condemned the spread of irresponsible, confusing and ill-willed misinformation.

Noting that there are strict guidelines in place to regulate officers' conduct and discipline, the department said it is looking into the matter seriously. Severe follow-up action will be made in accordance with the law if any irregularities are proved.

Customs has all along been carrying out customs clearance over inbound and outbound passengers, cargo and postal articles strictly in accordance with the relevant legislation, the department added.